NHS Grampian launches investigation into 13 Covid-19 cases linked to Aberdeen pub

NHS Grampian are investigating a cluster of thirteen cases of coronavirus thirteen linked to an Aberdeen pub.

The health board has said the cases are linked to the Hawthorn Bar on the city’s Holburn Street.

All those who have tested positive to date are exhibiting only mild symptoms. We are working closely with Environmental Health colleagues at Aberdeen City Council as part of our investigation.

Dr Emmanuel Okpo, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, said: “Our Health Protection team are speaking to the confirmed cases, establishing who they have been in contact with, and providing further advice on iNHS Grampian is investigating a cluster of 13 cases associated with an Aberdeen bar.

The health board said it cannot rule out the possibility of detecting further cases in this cluster linked to Sunday July 26, adding it highlights the “real risk” Covid-19 poses.

All those who have tested positive to date are exhibiting only mild symptoms and NHS Grampian is working with environmental health colleagues at Aberdeen City Council as part of the ongoing investigation.

Dr Emmanuel Okpo, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, said: “Our Health Protection team are speaking to the confirmed cases, establishing who they have been in contact with, and providing further advice on isolation and testing as required.

“We are also carrying out wider contact tracing work, as part of the Test & Protect scheme. We cannot rule out the possibility of detecting further cases linked to this cluster.

“These cases highlight that Covid-19 still poses a real risk to all of us. We cannot emphasise enough the need for everyone to take all the necessary precautions to keep themselves and others safe.

“This means wearing a face covering when required, practising thorough hand hygiene, maintaining physical distancing, and avoiding crowded places. This last point is vitally important as restaurants and pubs are opening up. If you arrive at a venue and you feel it’s too busy to observe physical distancing, then consider leaving.

“We also need to take responsibility for our own behaviour, especially if consuming alcohol. We know drinking impacts on our decision making. The only way we can maintain our hard won progress in reducing the impact of Covid-19 is by working together.”

Environmental health officers have visited the bar to assess the controls implemented, with the health board confirming it had a series of controls in place for physical distancing and enhanced hygiene, as well as taking customer contact details to assist with Test and Protect.

Advice was provided on how these controls could be improved further and this advice has been taken on board with enhanced controls being implemented immediately.

The venue also alerted its customers to the incident on Saturday via its Facebook page.

Customer Notice It has been brought to our attention that there have been customers who visited our venue on Sunday… Posted by The Adams & The Hawthorn on Saturday, 1 August 2020

The owners of the pub, which has an adjoining bar called The Adams, said they had been given permission to continue trading by the council’s environmental health team.

In a post on Facebook, they said: “Our venue underwent further deep cleaning as well as ‘decontamination by fogging’.

“We assure all customers we have been and continue to do our utmost to protect their safety and we continue with strict rules and measures in place.

“We do ask all customers to be extra vigilant and adhere to our policies at all times.”

They continued: “Our thoughts are with those affected and we wish them a speedy recovery.

“Please consider this is a very difficult time for us and we hope our customers continue to support us throughout.”