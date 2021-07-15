Mother of combat medic ‘angel’ says too many lives have been lost in Afghanistan conflict

She was dubbed an angel who saved countless lives on the Afghan frontline.
Channing Day was a combat medic who was keen to share her invaluable expertise with her local comrades in Helmand.
But she died in a hail of bullets – the third British woman to die in Afghanistan – after a drug-abusing Afghan police officer went rogue, turning his rifle on coalition forces in a horror attack prompted by losing face.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe