Mordor squad: PM gathers top team for assault on SNP portrayal of Westminster as dark empire

Boris Johnson is planning a third summer trip to Scotland next month, as Downing Street switches its SNP strategy from “defensive” to “offensive”.

The prime minister will be followed by Chancellor Rishi Sunak later this year as part of a “regular roll call” of ministerial forays north of the border, we can reveal.

The visits sit within a wider strategy shakeup, that will also see “subtle changes to messaging” and a greater role for Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross – dubbed by one insider the “deputy minister for the union”.

The change in tack comes as polls continue to show rising support for independence and strong backing for Nicola Sturgeon’s government.

The latest Panelbase poll found only 45% of Scots support staying in the UK, giving Yes a 10% lead, once undecided voters are removed.

The figures are a reverse image of the 2014 referendum result, in which 55% to 45% voted to remain part of the UK.

A senior Whitehall source told us last year there wasn’t “nearly enough panic” in Number 10 over such polls, but that has now firmly shifted, insiders insist.

“That’s changed, there’s a greater understanding at the top of government of the challenge,” a senior Downing Street source tells us now.

It would seem there has been an awakening in Number 10 to the scale of the challenge to save the United Kingdom. Rhetorical jousting with the SNP online or in the Commons, the odd visit north of the border and a placed op-ed in a friendly newspaper every now and again just doesn’t cut it – and hasn’t for years. In more recent times Downing Street could be forgiven for perhaps taking the eye off the ball, given the battle to get Brexit over the line and the fallout from the coronavirus crisis – but eyes are now firmly fixed. The battle for the Union will be one that dominates the 2020s and Number 10 are now marshalling the government machine to fight for it. Ministers will be visiting often, there will be a much slicker operation to present the work of the UK Government in Scotland and the Scots Tories will be “unrelenting” in highlighting the domestic failures of Nicola Sturgeon’s government. The hope is that the narrative will shift away from constitutional politics and stave off another independence referendum, but if not, Westminster will be up to speed and ready to face the challenge.

“There will be subtle changes in messaging, there will be moves away from defensive language around defending our precious union and moves instead to promoting a positive message around the four nations,” the insider says.

“The SNP have managed to paint Westminster as Mordor and we need to change that, Boris understands the scale of the challenge ahead.”

Newly elected Scottish leader Douglas Ross will play a “key role” in taking the fight to the SNP, we understand.

Mr Johnson is said to be keen not to make a habit of criticising Sturgeon’s administration directly as he doesn’t want to be viewed as a “president going after a governor”.

“If Sturgeon was an MP then it would be fair game, but she’s not. Douglas will be taking the fight to them, along with Alister (Jack) and we’ll of course offer support,” a source said.

Number 10 also sees Mr Ross as key to “shaking things up” at Holyrood, which at times can operate like a “chumocracy” between MSPs.

The shakeup comes on the back of concerns from Scottish Tories that demands for a second independence referendum would “become very difficult to resist” if the SNP do win a majority at Holyrood in 2021.