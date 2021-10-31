Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance

On Halloween night 2014, Shaun Ritchie travelled in a van to a remote farmhouse a few miles from Fraserburgh with seven other people.

He has never been seen again.

This year marks the seventh anniversary of the 20-year-old’s disappearance which sparked the biggest manhunt in Police Scotland’s history at the time.

Our exclusive new documentary, Missing from The Broch: The disappearance of Shaun Ritchie, takes a fresh look at Shaun’s case, speaking to those who knew him best in his friends and family, as well as the officers and scientists who lead the search.