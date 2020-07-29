Midweek Meal: This spicy salad could become your next weeknight favourite

Salad is always a winner when it comes to an easy dinner, and this one will not only please the taste buds, but it’s packed with nutrients too.

There’s nothing better than coming home after a long day at work (or walking away from your computer for those of us who are still working at home) and knowing that you’ll soon be eating a delicious meal.

This salad promises to be your perfect companion on any weeknight and is an ideal recipe to tailor to your preferences. If you don’t like it spicy, then swap the chilli for some delicious juicy tomatoes, for example.

Baxters, based in Fochhabers, suggest using their carrot miso and ginger dressing to bring out the full flavour of the other ingredients too.

Whatever you choose and however you decide to adapt it (if at all), this delicious Asian salad is sure to have you coming back for more.

Asian salad

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

100g red cabbage

1 yellow pepper

1 red chilli

50g edamame beans

1 carrot

6 spring onions

50g cashew nuts

100g rocket

50g coriander

1 lime

1 pack Thai Rice noodles

200ml oil for frying

1 bottle Baxters Super Good Carrot Miso and Ginger dressing

Method

Remove the Thai rice noodles from the packet and break up into small pieces. Heat the oil in a wok or high-sided pan. To test the oil temperature, drop in a small piece of noodle, if it puffs up immediately the oil is ready – if not, leave for a little longer and try again. Fry the noodles a small amount at a time, remove from the wok and drain on kitchen paper. Set aside. Shred red cabbage finely using a sharp knife and chopping board. Finely cut the pepper and chilli and peel the carrot. Shred the spring onion and chop the coriander into small pieces. Toast the cashews and sesame seeds in the wok used for the noodles for 30 seconds. In a large bowl mix all ingredients and squeeze over the juice of the lime. Mix with 4 tablespoons of Baxters Super Good Carrot Miso and Ginger dressing and ensure all ingredients are evenly coated. Serve straight away sprinkled with more coriander and drizzled with a touch more dressing to taste.

Recipe courtesy of Baxters.