Michael Gove: Union will endure for many decades to come

Michael Gove has rejected claims independence is now the “settled will of the Scottish people”.

The Cabinet Office minister told MPs the union would “endure for many, many decades to come”, despite more than a dozen polls indicating majority support for independence.

His comments come after Scottish Secretary Alister Jack told nationalists they needed to “accept” the 2014 referendum was a once-in-25-years event.

The SNP’s Pete Wishart, speaking in the Commons, said: “Scotland is quickly determining that it wants no part of this incoming Brexit nightmare after the end of the transition.

“Independence and a European future is now the new settled will of the Scottish people.

“We are now the majority.”

‘Promises made by politicians’

Mr Gove, responding, said: “Let me assure him that the United Kingdom Government remains strong, resolute and committed to delivering on the will of the British people.

“The union, which has provided for 300 years an example of people coming together in the spirit of solidarity, to proclaim the values of democracy, human rights and liberalism, will endure for many, many decades to come.”

Citing promises made by SNP leaders during the 2014 referendum campaign, Mr Gove added: “It’s also important that people can have confidence in the promises made by politicians.

“It was the case in 2014 that Nicola Sturgeon, and others, made the point that that referendum was for a generation, just six years later I do not believe generations passed.”