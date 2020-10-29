Michael Gove slates Scottish ministers for not providing Brexit preparation plans

Michael Gove has berated Nicola Sturgeon’s government for not sharing information on Scotland’s readiness for Brexit.

The Cabinet Office minister said with just months to go before the end of the transition period “crucial” data and planning documents had still not been provided to his department.

The comments are likely to inflame relations between Westminster and Holyrood further, given Scottish ministers often make the same complaint about Downing Street’s willingness to share information.

Mr Gove, in a letter to constitutional relations secretary Mike Russell, said: “I note that despite intensified engagement, UK Government ministers and officials have not been invited to any operational readiness meetings of the Scottish Government.

“I appreciate that is your decision but we still lack access to crucial data and have not had papers or other important planning materials shared with us.

“This includes information on: how the funding the Scottish Government received to support readiness has been spent; how many Environmental Health Officers are in place in Local Authorities; and how you are ensuring businesses are aware and taking action to prepare for change.”

His letter came after Mr Russell described communication with Scottish Government as “sporadic and dysfunctional”.

In an interview last month, Mr Russell said he was “deeply concerned at the lack of serious engagement with the Scottish Government on the key decisions on the Brexit negotiations which impact directly on Scotland.”