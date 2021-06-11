Show Links
News / Specials

London teenagers forced to smuggle drugs into Inverness by organised crime gangs

By Sean O'Neil
11/06/2021, 7:00 am
Post Thumbnail

Criminal exploitation is an increasing avenue for organised crime gangs (OCGs) to force their victims into in Scotland, including Aberdeen, Inverness, Tayside and Fife.

Everything from drug trafficking to shoplifting is a market for criminals where they think there is money to be made.

Drugs continues to be the most predominant market for criminal exploitation, both the selling and movement of substances.

Caught in a trap

The cannabis farm industry is exploding in Scotland with officers uncovering new locations nearly every single day.

Keep reading with a free trial
Start your 30 day free trial today to read this premium article, and also gain unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, online puzzles and more.
Subscribe
Tags

More from the Evening Express Specials team

More from the Evening Express