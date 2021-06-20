Last Class 2021 is here! It’s the return of our annual celebration of the Primary 7 pupils across our communities who are saying farewell to their primary school days.

Every day this week we’ll be publishing online galleries and special souvenir printed supplements of P7 class photos from schools across the North-East.

This is your complete guide to where to find each school photo online and in print.

Which schools will be featured?

Part 1: Hillside, Portlethen, Fishermoss, Banchory-Devenick, Kinellar, New Machar, Hatton of Fintray, Balmedie, Laurencekirk, Redmyre, Luthermuir, Marykirk, Auchenblae, Westhill, Torphins, Lumphanan, Drumoak, Crathes, Durris, Finzean, Robert Gordon College, Gilcomstoun, Broomhill, Ashley Road, Kaimhill, Ferryhill, Walker Road, Tullos, Charleston, Loirston, Kirkhill, Abbotswell, Milltimber, Elrick.

Part 2: Echt, Crombie, Skene, Dunecht, Keig, Tough, Towie, Alford, Kincardine O’Neil, Aboyne, Logie Coldstone, Crathie, Arduthie, Dunnottar, Mill O’ Forest, Catterline, Lairhillock, Newtonhill, Glenbervie, Foveran, Newburgh Mathers, Cultercullen, Culter, St Joseph’s, Mile-End, Fernielea, Holy Family, Countesswells, Airyhall, Kingswells, Cults, Cornhill, Quarryhill, Kingsford, Muirfield, Bramble Brae, Westpark, Heathryburn.

Part 3: Methlick, Tarves, Pitmedden, Udny Green, Tipperty, Slains, Auchnagatt, Arnage, Ellon, Meiklemill, Auchterellon, Port Erroll, Buchanhaven, Peterhead Central, Clerkhill, Meethill, Dales Park, St Fergus, Boddam, Fetterangus, Kininmonth, Maud, Mintlaw, Pitfour, Hatton Cruden, New Pitsligo, Strichen, Tyrie, Sandhaven, Rosehearty, Crimond, Rathen, Inverallochy, Manor Park, Dyce, Brimmond, Stoneywood, Scotstown, Braehead.

Part 4: Forehill, Glashieburn, Middleton Park, Danestone, Greenbrae, Seaton, Riverbank, Macduff, Banff, Ordiquhill, Whitehills, Portsoy, Fordyce, Bracoden, King Edward, Meldrum, Daviot, Keithhall, Midmill, Kintore, Port Elphinstone, Uryside, Kellands, Strathburn, Rayne North, Logie Durno, Chapel of Garioch, Kemnay, Monymusk, Cluny, Midmar, Barthol Chapel, Rothienorman, Fisherford, Insch, Premnay, Easterfield.

Part 5: Alehousewells, Sunnybank, Kittybrewster, St Peter’s, Woodside, Hanover Street, Skene Square, Albyn, St Combs, Lochpots, Westfield, Fraserburgh North, St Andrews, Fraserburgh South Park, Turriff, Fintry, Monquhitter, New Deer, Auchterless, Rhynie, Lumsden, Clatt, Gartly, Gordon, Cairney, Glass, Forgue, Drumblade, Aberchirder, St Cyrus, Johnshaven, Lathallan, Gourdon, Bervie, Kinneff.

When will each school be featured?

Part 1: Gallery online at 4pm on Sunday June 20 | Printed supplement in the Evening Express on Monday June 21

Part 2: Gallery online at 4pm on Monday June 21 | Printed supplement in the Evening Express on Tuesday June 22

Part 3: Gallery online at 4pm on Tuesday June 22 | Printed supplement in the Evening Express on Wednesday June 23

Part 4: Gallery online at 4pm on Wednesday June 23 | Printed supplement in the Evening Express on Thursday June 24

Part 5: Gallery online at 4pm on Thursday June 24 | Printed supplement in the Evening Express on Friday June 25

Where can I buy copies of the paper?

The Evening Express is available from local newsagents, shops and supermarkets.

You can order copies from us direct by phoning 0800 318846.

Where can I buy the photos?

To search for and order photos visit our photo sales website at: photoshopscotland.newsprints.co.uk.

(Note: some photos may have been submitted by the schools themselves. In this case we are unable to sell copies but you can contact your school direct.)