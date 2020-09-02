King of the Swindlers: Subscriber-only access to our full investigation

The inside story on the North-east financial adviser who stole £13 million from hundreds of his own clients.
Part One: The Scam
Alistair Greig had enjoyed a long and successful career in the finance sector, earning the trust of thousands of clients.
But somewhere along the line, the 66-year-old turned from respectable financial adviser to merciless crook, fleecing devastated families out of their life savings.
