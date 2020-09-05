King of the Swindlers: We reveal a new twist in the Alistair Greig fraud story

In the final part of our special series we reveal that, more than four months after being jailed for 14 years, North-east fraudster Alistair Greig is fighting his conviction. And discover how a regulator missed a chance to stop most of it happening due to a misplaced email.

Section Five: The Missed Opportunities

So how did Alistair Greig get away with such a massive crime for so long? According to one associate of Greig, he was never seen using a laptop or a smartphone, and would only use an old Nokia, while instructing others to send emails on his behalf.