Show Links
News / Specials

‘I’ll see you on the other side’: Scots soldier describes ‘fantastic life’ in letter written in event of his death

By Stephen Stewart
15/07/2021, 7:00 am
Post Thumbnail

Before Liam Tasker went off to fight on the frontline in Afghanistan, he sat down and wrote a heartfelt three page letter only to be opened by his family in the event of his death.

Lance Corporal Liam Tasker and his Springer spaniel Theo

Now, it is one of his mum Jane Duffy’s most prized possessions – a vital link to a beloved son who never returned home.

Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.
Subscribe
Tags

More from the Evening Express Specials team

More from the Evening Express