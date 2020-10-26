If the north-east moves to tier two, what will the rules be around pubs, cafes, restaurants and socialising?

With a new five-tier system coming into place from Monday, hospitality firms in the region are anxiously awaiting confirmation of what level of restrictions they will face.

According to a letter from the Scottish Government to COSLA chief executive Sally Loudon, seen by the Evening Express, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire could move to tier two restrictions.

No final decisions have been made, and further discussions will take place with local authorities in the coming days.

Under the current existing rules in Aberdeen, no alcohol can be served indoors, with pubs and restaurants ordered to close at 6pm, but alcohol can be served to customers outside until 10pm.

If confirmed, tier two status (the third highest of the five tiers) could be broadly similar with time restrictions still applying – but alcohol may be permitted to be sold indoors with a main meal.

Takeaways and deliveries of both alcohol and food would continue as per the current arrangements.

Moray could be placed on tier 1 of restrictions which would be similar to tier two, but alcohol may be permitted to be served indoors without ordering a main meal, according to the Scottish Government’s Strategic Framework on its coronavirus measures. Time restrictions could still apply.

When it comes to socialising, the current measures would remain in place – so no indoor mixing at home beyond those already living in a household, and only up to six people from two households are permitted to meet outside and in hospitality settings.

In its Strategic Framework document, the Scottish Government offers the following explanation around “Level 2 and 3” restrictions.

“Within Levels 2 and 3, we would expect to see increased incidence of the virus, with multiple clusters and increased community transmission. There would be a graduated series of protective measures to tackle the virus, focusing on key areas of risk – broadly, indoor settings where household mixing takes place with less, or less well-observed, physical distancing and mitigations. The measures would be intended to be in place for relatively short periods (2-4 weeks), and only for as long as required to get the virus down to a low, sustainable level.”