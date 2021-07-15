Grieving north-east mother hopes soldier son’s death will not be for nothing as troops leave Afghanistan

He died a true Scottish hero in an “act of great courage and selflessness” which showed the “finest traditions of the Black Watch”.
Fifer Sean Binnie – who boasted to his family: “I will show you what a good soldier is” before going to the frontline – ran into a hail of gunfire to help his comrades.
The 22-year-old was shot as he fought with Taliban insurgents, desperately trying to rescue one of his Afghan brothers in arms.
