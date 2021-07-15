Grandmother of Scots soldier killed in Afghanistan says British troops ‘should never have been there in the first place’

She suffered a horrific loss when her grandson was killed in Afghanistan at the age of just 24.

Joan Humphreys was devastated when Kevin Elliott was killed by insurgents while on foot patrol with the Black Watch in Helmand Province in August 2009.

But, rather than allowing herself to be swept away with grief, she refused to blame the Afghan people for Kevin’s death – instead using her pain to campaign vocally against the conflict which she blasted as an “immoral war”.