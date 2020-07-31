Friday Fakeaway: Katsu chicken curry with Asian slaw

For this week’s Friday Fakeaway, we head to Japan to bring you this amazing chicken katsu curry with Asian slaw. Kitchen manager at Aberdeen’s Ferryhill House Hotel, Chris Jappy, has shared his recipe with us.

A fragrant, curry dish with a smooth sauce, the katsu curry is the perfect Japanese meal to serve your friends and family.

Featuring an array of flavoursome ingredients, this dish is homely but packed full of flavour all at the same time.

Invented in a Tokyo restaurant, Rengatei, in 1899, it was first cooked with a pork katsuretsu (cutlet).

Originally considered a type of yoshoku (a Japanese version of European cuisine) the dish was referred to as katsuretsu or simply katsu.

Also known as panko chicken due to the breadcrumbs used, it is a traditional favourite in Japan.

Katsu Chicken with Asian Slaw:

Ingredients

For the chicken:

2 chicken breasts

50g plain flour

1 egg

Tbsp milk

50g panko breadcrumbs

For the Asian-style slaw:

3 medium carrots

1 mooli (alternatively you can use white cabbage)

2 bell peppers

2-3 mixed chillies

1 inch piece of ginger, minced

2 baby gem lettuce

Bunch of coriander

For the sauce:

2 onions, sliced

5 cloves of garlic, minced

5 green peppers

1 inch piece of ginger

4 teaspoons curry powder

600ml chicken stock

200ml cream

For the rice:

50g butter

40g diced onion

2 cloves garlic

125g rice

2 sprigs thyme

250ml chicken stock

Method