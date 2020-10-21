Fire alarms Scotland: Aico asked to remove logo on leaflets after Scottish Government blunder

A blunder by officials led to a company being given permission to use the Scottish Government’s official logo on controversial fire alarm leaflets.

The Holyrood administration has admitted that the Shropshire-based firm Aico was allowed to use its logo, but that ministers did not approve the decision.

Flyers sent out by Aico about a looming requirement for all home-owners in Scotland to fit multiple, interlinked alarms left many unaware residents shocked in recent weeks.

Concerns that thousands of families would be unable to have the work — estimated to cost an average of £220 — carried out by the February deadline has since prompted the Scottish Government to announce that it will be pushed back by a year.

Asked about the logo on the leaflets, a Scottish Government spokesman said: “An error in due process led to government officials giving permission for the use of the logo, which was not signed off by ministers.

“The Scottish Government does not endorse any particular suppliers or products and we have therefore asked Aico to withdraw the Scottish Government logo from further advertising material.”

The new standards will mean every home in Scotland must have a smoke alarm fitted in the living room or lounge, and in circulation spaces such as hallways and landings.

They would also require a heat alarm in every kitchen, with alarms interlinked so they can be heard throughout a property.

A carbon monoxide alarm must also be in place where there is a fixed combustion appliance.

The Scottish Government will ask the Scottish Parliament to delay these changes to February 2022.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said: “Fire safety is an absolute priority for the Scottish Government and we remain committed to implementing these improved regulations, which will mean everyone will benefit from the same level of protection, whether they own their home or rent from a social or private landlord.

“Given the impact of Covid-19 and the difficulties this is likely to create for people seeking to install new smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, we have listened to concerns and decided to ask the Scottish Parliament to delay implementation.

“If this delay is approved, we will continue to work with partners to spread awareness of the changes before the new deadline.

“Our focus will be on supporting householders to ensure satisfactory fire alarms are installed so we can improve the safety of their homes.”

Aico was approached for comment.