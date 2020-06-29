Emily’s story: An abusive relationship, a tragic death — and a mother’s brave fight to protect others

It was around 9pm on St Patrick’s Day in 2016.

Plastic shamrock bunting hung in bars across Aberdeen, underneath which groups of drinkers sipped on creamy pints of Guinness.

A few miles north of the city centre, 18-year-old student Emily Drouet was carefully applying green eyeshadow for the occasion.

Her friend was due round any minute with a bottle of wine for the pair to split before they headed off into town.