Douglas Ross: I relax by watching clips of cows on YouTube

Douglas Ross has revealed he switches off from Westminster politics by watching videos of cows online.

The Scottish Tory leader, who previously worked on a dairy farm, told a Conservative Party fringe event he often unwinds by watching North American cow shows.

The Moray MP, who was in conversation with former leader Ruth Davidson, also told how lawn mowing was a major hobby.

“That is my thing”, he said.

“I’m very proud of my grass, it has to be very straight lines.

“I remember Jackson Carlaw telling me about five or 10 years ago that I had to stop putting so much of my grass cutting on Facebook because it was a bit sad, but I was so proud of my grass cutting.”

Ms Davidson then asked Mr Ross how else he relaxed and whether it was true he watched clips of cows online.

He said: “I went to America once to watch a big cow show and I could see them filming it all, so I went back to Scotland after that and I thought well I can watch the show I’ve just been to.

Ross, who splits his time as an MP, Scots Tory leader and football referee, reveals he will be running the line at Wembley on Thursday when England face Wales — Dan O'Donoghue (@MrDanDonoghue) October 6, 2020

“Now I can just get up YouTube, punch in Toronto winter dairy fair or something like that and see the best cows anywhere in the world paraded right in front of video screen.”

Mr Ross also revealed he enjoys a spell of karaoke and said “Whole Again” by Atomic Kitten was his go-to song.

“Atomic Kitten is world-leading and whole again will never be replaced as the top song for karaoke for anything, it’s on repeat in my car the whole time”, he said.