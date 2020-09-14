Revealed: Nine in 10 cyclists experience dangerous close passes on north-east roads

More than 90% of cyclists across the north-east have experienced “really scary” close passes on local roads, according to a new survey commissioned by the Evening Express.

Hundreds of local pedal-pushers told the Pandemic Pedal Power survey that they have been dangerously overtaken – widely defined as leaving a gap smaller than 1.5 metres – with a fifth saying it happened every time they went out.

Around 730 cyclists responded to our poll, which asked pedal-pushers to rate their riding experience in their local area during the coronavirus pandemic amid a rise in people hopping in the saddle.

54% cycle at least once a week, with 16% doing so daily

40% cite physical health as the main driving factor for them cycling followed by the environment (28.8%) and mental health (23.8%). Just 12% cite ease of travel as a driving factor in their decision to cycle

55% are cycling more under lockdown

34% rate infrastructure as either “poor” or “very poor”, and 30.5% rate funding the same

North-east cyclists are the most worried by car drivers (scoring 4.1/5) and other cyclists the least (1.6/5)

52% of north-east cyclists have had an accident, and 90% of them have experienced close passes 17% of those who have experienced close passes say they happen every time



Hundreds of people who cycle left comments with their survey on where they cycle, where they avoid and why they cycle in the first place.

Perhaps unsurprising, but more than half of local cyclists who completed our survey say they hop in the saddle several times a week and, in all, four in five do so at least once every seven days.

When they do hit the roads, just over half – 56% in all – cover less than 40 miles a week, or an average of just under six miles a day. However, a sizeable chunk, around 10%, cover up to 75, 100 or more than 100 miles every single week.

While cyclists in European cities such as Copenhagen primarily ride as a means of getting from A to B, Scottish cyclists do it primarily as a means of keeping fit. Just 11% on average cited cycling as either a cost or time-efficient means of getting about, while upwards of 40% cited physical health as their main motivation.

Few readers who spoke to the Evening Express via our survey cited getting about as a motivating factor in their cycling.

James West, from Aberdeen, said: “I came to cycling for fitness and weight loss and have continued for a variety of reasons. One of the most important ones is headspace. Being out in the countryside on my own is extremely therapeutic.”

It may come as little surprise that cyclists in the north-east say they are most concerned about car drivers when they’re out on the roads.

Asked to rate their concern about other road users on a scale of 0-5, cyclists gave motorists an average score of 4.1 out of five, closely followed by lorry drivers and bus drivers.

Dog walkers and pedestrians also worried cyclists more than other free-wheelers sharing the road.

Councils are given a “must try harder” verdict on cycle paths.

We asked cyclists to rate the infrastructure for bikes in their local area and the funding being spent on cycle paths, parking and other essential bits and pieces to make biking as easy as possible. The results were not promising.

Around 60% of cyclists across the north-east rated public funding for cycling as either poor or very poor while two-thirds gave their local infrastructure the same rating.

Readers who responded to our survey often complained of piecemeal offerings seemingly distributed at random in an apparent bid to appease cyclists.

Stonehaven cyclist Nicola Laurenson wrote: “Other than a few lines by the side of the road which indicate the ‘cycle lanes’ I’ve seen no other cycle provisions around the town.

“The cycle lanes are also very dangerous as they’ve been added to the road without widening and the road surfaces are uneven. Poorly maintained drains and potholes are just a few of the hazards.”

Aberdeen cyclist Paul Gowans had some suggestions for the city council, writing: “The best way to encourage more cyclists is to make driving to places more difficult than by cycling.

“More popular road routes should be accessible by bike through bike paths.

“There are many bike paths which seem to end abruptly or have parts in between where there is no cycle lane, which I believe may deter people getting into cycling.

“Cycle routes to, for example, schools and shops/supermarkets should be considered a priority as these would likely be the most well-used routes.”