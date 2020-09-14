Cycling in Aberdeen: Will recent changes last in the long term?

To paint clear regional pictures of how cycling habits have changed before, during and after lockdown, the Evening Express has analysed the results of the Pandemic Pedal Power survey by local authority area.

In addition, we have presented the comments and regional trends to each local authority and given them the opportunity to respond.

Cyclists in Aberdeen have enjoyed a series of changes to the city centre and surrounding roads thanks to £1.76 million of Spaces for People funding.

A divisive pedestrianisation project was undertaken on Union Street, with the street completely closed to motorised traffic between Bridge Street and Market Street.

Elsewhere, traffic was reduced to a single lane and pavements expanded to allow for social distancing and a two-way cycle lane has been created on the Beach Esplanade.

Unsurprisingly, Aberdonian cyclists own the most hybrid bikes, which blend the comfort and durability of a mountain bike with the speed of a road bike, making them ideal for commuting. They also own more folding bikes for the same reason.

City dwellers’ reasons for cycling are also fairly different from other parts of the north of Scotland. Aberdonians were most likely to cite cycling as a time and cost-efficient way to travel and 35% said the environment was a factor in their choice to cycle.

Richie Brian wrote in his survey response: “(I like the) exercise, fresh air, consistent commuting times (traffic jam? I just sail past.) and the knowledge I’m not destroying the environment. I love my nieces and nephew, I want them to inherit a world worth living in.”

However, Aberdonians have rated both the funding and infrastructure in their local area as fairly disappointing and were not afraid to share their frustrations in our survey.

City cyclist Martin Downer said: “The infrastructure in Aberdeen is poor, the designated cycle lanes are in a terrible condition and often it is safer to cycle outwith them.

“The recent changes to Union Street have actually made matters worse by removing the bus lane for widening pavements. It has squeezed buses, cars, lorries and bikes into one lane.

“There are still a proportion of drivers who squeeze past or pull out in front of you. As an experienced cyclist I am able to anticipate these things, but feel that it is too dangerous for my children.”

Ross Barney-Whyte said: “I find that Aberdeen City is not cycling friendly at all. The roads are in horrible condition, along with a lack of cycling infrastructure. I would feel at risk cycling in Aberdeen. I tend to cycle out west into the countryside. Also, the general attitude towards cyclists in Aberdeen is not great. Car drivers seem especially entitled.”

Key trouble spots for local cyclists include the main thoroughfare Anderson Drive and Market Street, berated for having no provision for cycling. Dozens of cyclists from Aberdeen gave their support to segregated infrastructure for cyclists, distinct from both motor vehicles and pedestrians.

James Love said: “Everyone knows this is the answer but the local government or government at large will not provide the provision.”

Photography lecturer John Prince made a resolution at the start of 2020 that he would look after himself better with a bike. John says he has to keep his wits about him more now than he had to before – but the Spaces for People measures across Aberdeen have helped.