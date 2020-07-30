Coronavirus: Scotland remains in phase three but indicative dates given for reopening of gyms, outdoor gigs and theatres

Scotland may not be moving into phase four of its roadmap out of lockdown but a number of indicative dates have been given for the reopening of venues including stadia, theatres and swimming pools.

In a statement to the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the figures for the last three weeks shows the “progress” made, with the virus currently at “very low levels” across the country.

However, Ms Sturgeon confirmed Scotland was unable to move from phase three into phase four, stressing the virus has “not gone away” and remains a threat to public health.

Speaking in Holyrood, the SNP politician was able to announce two major changes over the next two weeks: a pause on shielding and a return to school for pupils across the country.

She also provided a number of “indicative dates” for the reopening of venues such as gyms, bingo halls and theatres but these are subject to change.

What rules will be relaxed over the next three weeks?

August 1

From Saturday those in the shielding category can now follow guidance for general population.

Children who have been shielding will be able to go to school and shielded adults can return to work but advice for the general public is still to work from home where that is possible.

August 3

From Monday routine eye care services, including regular eye examinations, can be carried out in community optometry premises and in an individual’s home, where ‘necessary and appropriate’.

Counselling services such as drug and alcohol support groups will be able to provide ‘essential services’ with physical distancing.

Sports coaches can meet with groups of more than four households in a single day and they will soon get confirmation of when they can work with larger groups.

August 11

Schools will return from August 11. Some local councils may opt for a phased return over the first few days but all pupils are expected to be in school full-time from August 18.

August 17

Wider range of dental care can resume. Aerosol procedures can also restart if they are necessary for ‘urgent dental care’.

What other indicative dates have been given?

At this stage the following dates are indicative and remain subject to change:

August 24

Outdoor gigs and comedy events to return with physical distancing and restricted numbers.

Organised contact sports resume for people of all ages.

Some other indoor facilities, such as bingo halls, can reopen with physical distancing.

Fun fairs and travelling fun fairs to reopen.

Driving lessons resume.

September 14

Gyms and swimming pools to reopen. This will be reviewed in three weeks and if it is judged reasonable to do so, these could reopen in late August.

All non-essential offices and call centres should expect to remain closed until at least September 14 and ‘possibly later’. Working from home and flexible working would remain the default position.

Sports stadia to reopen with limited numbers of spectators and physical distancing in place. Some professional sports events may welcome spectators before then with Scottish Government agreement to test the safety of new arrangements.

Theatres and live music venues to reopen with physical distancing in place.

Sports courts for some activities to reopen with physical distancing. The Scottish Government will also ‘consider’ whether indoor classes with children can resume before that date.

Soft play facilities to reopen.

What next?

The First Minister has confirmed it is “possible” the country may remain in phase three beyond the next review period in three weeks’ time.