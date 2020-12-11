Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread in these charts and maps

We’ve put together a collection of daily updated charts and maps to track the coronavirus crisis in Scotland.

At-a-glance

The table below shows an at-a-glance view of the situation in each local authority. It shows new reported cases and deaths in the last day, as well as the total cases in each area since the pandemic began.

Cases

After falling to single figures in the summer we’re now in the midst of the second wave.

The proportion of people who test positive every day was trending downward since late April, but unfortunately has begun to increase again.

The chart below shows local positivity rates. This is now a key metric that is considered when putting each area into tiers.

In the early stages of the pandemic, cases were more concentrated in older generations. In the last few months this has shifted towards cases being more prevalent in younger people – however cases are beginning to slowly rise in the more vulnerable age groups.

The map below shows cases at a local authority level. You can toggle between the total cases, new cases and cases per 100,000 population in the last seven days.

You can also see the number of cases over time in each health board in the chart below.

As the number of daily new cases reduces, the cumulative totals for the health board areas become less important. The heatmap below shows the number of new cases by health board area.

Deaths

The chart below shows the daily number of confirmed deaths as well as the confirmed and suspected deaths from the NRS.



The heatmap below shows the age demographics of the people who have lost their lives to the virus.

People in Hospital

The chart below shows a daily snapshot of the number of people in hospital and ICU with Covid-19. Use the dropdown to navigate to your health board.



Testing

The chart below shows the number of new tests reported each day. This figure shows all tests carried out, regardless of the result.



In October, Public Health Scotland released testing data at a regional level. Use the dropdown to navigate to your health board area.



R number

The R value is a measure of the level of transmission of the virus and needs to be kept below one to see a continued decline. An R value of three would mean the average person with Covid-19 would go on to infect another three people.

How is the rest of the UK doing?

As Covid-19 death recording is so complex, a more reliable measure is excess deaths. Excess deaths is the difference between the total recorded deaths by all causes and the average of the previous five years. The chart below shows this for the UK constituent countries. This information comes from the weekly NRS for Scotland, and the relevant bodies in the other countries.

The chart below shows the daily number of new cases in each UK country.