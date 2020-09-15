Cook along with these top Scottish chefs during Virtual Taste of Grampian

You’ve dined in their restaurants and eaten their delicious fare, now it’s time to cook-along with these chefs from across Scotland.

Getting the opportunity to step into the kitchen with top chefs doesn’t happen very often, but lucky for you, this year’s Virtual Taste of Grampian is giving you the chance to do just that with not one, but six of them.

While celebrity chefs James Martin and The Hairy Bikers have announced their involvement for next year’s festival at P&J Live in Aberdeen, a whole host of local and national chefs will cook up a storm virtually, giving those tuning in a real taste of Scotland, and the north-east.

From learning how to cook the freshest seafood and turn it into a delicious dish celebrating the land and the sea with Aberdeenshire’s Craig Wilson, to watching Scotland’s national chef, Gary Maclean, fix up a Scotch lamb curry recipe, not to mention mastering patisserie with Aberdeen’s Jenny Williamson of Almondine, there is plenty to get your teeth into this festival weekend.

Taking place from Friday (September 18) to Sunday (September 20) Virtual Taste of Grampian will feature around 75 events, highlighting the outstanding local food and drink producers Scotland boasts.

And with six different tends all showcasing different regions across Scotland and what they have to offer, the event will be any foodie’s dream.

Be sure to head to the website to get all of your ingredients ticked off your shopping list ahead of the cook-along events this weekend.

Saturday

Chef cook-off with ANM Group: 12.30-1.30pm

(Aberdeenshire tent)

Join ANM Group auctioneers Colin Slessor and Ellis Mutch for a cook-off like no other. Using ANM Group butcher, Corn’s experience to their advantage, and Porterhouse Restaurant chef Sean’s palate and skills, too, this cooking event is bound to be full-on entertainment.

Learn how to make Gary Maclean’s Scotch Lamb rendang curry with coconut rice: 2.05-2.20pm (Have a Tipple tent)

Scotland’s national chef Gary Maclean will create a delicious Scotch Lamb rendang curry. Serving it with fluffy coconut rice, this dish is a winner and can easily be made it the oven or in your slow cooker.

The perfect Saturday night dish, you can cook-along with him and enjoy it later on with your favourite bottle of wine.

Cooking demonstration with Jenny Williamson of Almondine: 2.30-3.30pm (One to Watch tent)

Best known for their decadent macarons and scrumptious French patisserie, Almondine has grown to be one of Aberdeen’s best spots for afternoon tea. For her cooking demonstration during Virtual Taste of Grampian, Jenny will show how she makes her lemon eclairs.

The Land and Sea – The Kilted Chef’s Taste of Grampian: 4.45-5.30pm (Eatwell tent)

Join Craig Wilson of Eat on the Green as he takes virtual festival-goers on a food journey from land to sea. Filmed at a secret location, he’ll introduce some of his favourite products from the north-east including mackerel, lobster, smoked haddock and scallops from Amity Fish Company which have all been freshly caught and landed in Peterhead. He’ll also cook up an Aberdeenshire fillet of beef from Craig Finnie, made with and local whisky, homegrown tatties, milk, cream and yoghurt. He will then take a wander through Peterhead, have a chat with the locals, and will pay a visit to Hame Bakery where he’ll pick up some delicious oatcakes to serve with his smoked haddock and tattie soup with a twist.

Sunday

Cooking demonstration with Graham Mitchell of Newmachar Hotel: 12.30-1.30pm (Aberdeenshire tent)

Graham Mitchell, head chef of the Newmachar Hotel will create a three-course dinner focused on showcasing the best of the local larder.

For starters he will cook up pan seared scallops with cider braised pork belly, apple puree and a black pudding bon bon. For mains, a pan seared beef fillet with heritage carrots, puree, braised cheek cottage pie all topped with jus. To finish the cook-along off he’ll create a Barra strawberry and pistachio Eton mess.

Cook a-long with Kevin Dalgleish of The Chester Hotel:

2.05-3pm (One to Watch tent)

Kevin is one of Aberdeen’s most renowned chefs. Working as the executive chef at the prestigious The Chester Hotel, he is passionate about supporting local producers and works closely with the bar team to ensure all of the drinks and food menus complement one another.

Watch as he creates a popular dessert from the hotel’s latest summer menu, peach pavlova.

Make a three-course vegan meal with Nick Coetzer of Roots Catering: 4:30-5:30pm (Eatwell tent)

Cook up a gorgeous three-course vegan meal with the man behind popular vegan catering firm, Roots Catering. Nick Coetzer will talk you through how to perfect each of the dishes, equipping you with the knowledge on hosting your own vegan dinner for you and your friends. If you are interested in vegan food or are looking for something different to indulge in during Taste of Grampian, be sure to tune in.