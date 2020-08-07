Cloud bread: The latest foodie trend that’s taking over our social media feeds

Forget banana bread or that good sourdough technique you’ve been perfecting these last few months, as there’s a new bread trend on the block.
Cloud bread, also sometimes known as “Oopsie Bread”, has been around for years and originated as an alternative to wheat bread in the Keto diet, but a recent resurgence on social media app TikTok has brought the dangerously easy bake back into the limelight.
Making it is easy as the most basic of recipes, such as this one below by Tasty, involves only three ingredients – eggs, cream of tartar and cream cheese.
Other recipes involve using food dye, cornstarch, vanilla extract and even crushed biscuits so the bread can be made sweet or savoury and to suit every taste.
I even gave it a go myself and have some top tips to share: if you’re mixing egg whites with cream of tartar, don’t overdo the tartar and don’t start whisking if there is any egg yolk mixed in with the whites. You also don’t need to have an electric whisk as a hand whisk will do just fine. I would also recommend adding an extra ingredient for more flavour, be it some seeds, herbs or garlic powder if you want it savoury, or some sugar or vanilla essence if you want it sweet.
Making cloud bread is a great way to get the kids involved in baking and the bread itself can be used in sandwiches, as burger buns, as pizza bases or even just as a sweet treat on their own.
If you give cloud bread a go, please let us know by emailing foodanddrink@dctmedia.co.uk
Some more from social media…
3 Delicious Meals with Cloud Bread
3 Delicious Meals with Cloud Bread Save this recipe: https://taste.md/2qTJtUBMore recipes on our app ￼📲 http://link.tastemade.com/HE7m/VKluU0NuDD
Posted by Nourish by Tastemade on Tuesday, 6 June 2017
My adaption to the original cloud bread recipe makes this low carb bread even better AND makes for the fluffiest French Toast! (OOOPS! Mistake in my video, just omit the garlic and onion powder which is used only for the savory loaf)Full printable recipe: https://www.sugarfreemom.com/recipes/low-carb-cloud-bread-french-toast/
Posted by SugarFreeMom.com on Sunday, 1 September 2019
View this post on Instagram
💕COTTON CANDY CLOUD “bread” ☁️🍞 As you can see I’m having fun with this tiktok trend 😂 after doing the blue Oreo one yesterday (see previous post) I had the idea to make a cotton candy one but tweaked the recipe a bit. ✨In this video, we doubled the recipe below because I wanted a larger end result. To make: 3 egg whites 1/4 cup sugar 1 1/3 tablespoons cornstarch Cotton candy flavoring (found on amazon) Blue and pink gel coloring Using a hand or stand mixer, whisk together the egg whites until foamy. Add the sugar and cornstarch and whisk together again until stiff peaks (this will take a while). Add 1/2 vial of cotton candy flavoring and gently mix in. Separate the mixture into two bowls. Using gel food coloring, make one bowl pink and one blue. Add sooonfuls of each mixture on to a baking pan and slightly form into a round shape. Bake for 27 minutes in a 300 degree oven ✨ . . . . #cloudbread #tiktokfood #cottoncandy #easyrecipe #tiktok #tiktokers #recipes #recipe #meringue #sweettooth #instaeat #satisfeed #feedme #cheatday #foodgasm #foodgawker #viral #tiktokviral #instagood #bread #colorfulfood #thefeedfeed #forkyeah #onthetable #tastemademedoit
View this post on Instagram
Cloud-Bread-Burger 👍🏼🔥🍔🙏🏼Evelyne #burgerchallenge2020 #bellburgerchallenge2020 #burgerchallenge #swissfood #grill #grillieren #grillieren🇨🇭 #grillen #challenge #burger #burgerlove #burgerlover #burgerlovers #burgerporn #foodporn #genuss #food #grillchillnow #zebu #rind #foodstagram #foodstyling #bellbbqmasters #fitness #cloudbread #leichteküche #beefburger #bread #bun #lowcarb
View this post on Instagram
It’s cool guys I’m not going keto or anything. I just really wanted to make cloud bread 1) soy garlic salmon with caramelized hot honey 2) roast broccoli and cauliflower with Parmesan 3) garlic herb cloud bread . . . . . #worklunch #desklunch #workfromhome #lunch #lunchtime #healthylunch #healthy #keto #ketofriendly #covidcooking #salmon #caramelized #hothoney #soygarlic #soygarlicsalmon #roastveggies #roastbroccoli #roastcauliflower #parmesan #cloudbread #garlicherb
Low carb and gluten free bread that tastes like heaven? Must be Cloud bread! ☁️🍞FULL RECIPE: https://goo.gl/P3qyGR
Posted by Allrecipes UK & Ireland on Thursday, 1 February 2018
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe