Calls for answers amid reports coronavirus-positive patients were knowingly discharged into Scottish care homes

Nicola Sturgeon and her health secretary Jeane Freeman have been asked to urgently address MSPs amid reports coronavirus-positive hospital patients were knowingly discharged into Scottish care homes.
An investigation by the Sunday Post found at least five health boards moved patients with Covid-19 into care homes around the time lockdown was imposed in March.
The Scottish Government confirmed 1,431 untested patients were moved to care homes between March 1 and April 21 before testing of new admissions became mandatory.
