Show Links
News / Specials

Calls for answers amid reports coronavirus-positive patients were knowingly discharged into Scottish care homes

by Derek Healey
17/08/2020, 8:54 am
Post Thumbnail

Nicola Sturgeon and her health secretary Jeane Freeman have been asked to urgently address MSPs amid reports coronavirus-positive hospital patients were knowingly discharged into Scottish care homes.

An investigation by the Sunday Post found at least five health boards moved patients with Covid-19 into care homes around the time lockdown was imposed in March.

The Scottish Government confirmed 1,431 untested patients were moved to care homes between March 1 and April 21 before testing of new admissions became mandatory.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with facebook Register with google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register
Tags

More from the Evening Express Specials team

More from the Evening Express