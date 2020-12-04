Brexit talks: What happens if negotiators agree a deal this week?

Brexit talks are entering their “critical” final stages, with some speculating there is now a “good chance” a deal can be secured in the coming days.

The two outstanding issues remain fishing rights and the level playing field, but Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said he believes an agreement is near.

The negotiating teams, led by Lord Frost and the EU’s Michel Barnier, worked through Wednesday night and are to continue over the weekend in a bid to strike a deal.

If a deal is agreed, what happens next?

Timing is, and has always been, a major issue throughout the Brexit process.

Even if negotiators secure a deal, it will still need to be approved by the UK and the EU to take effect.

EU ratification is particularly complex and can take anything between several weeks and a couple of years to complete. The content of the deal usually determines who in the EU votes on it – whether the Council of the EU (the grouping of the 27 governments) and the European Parliament; or the Council, the European Parliament, and national parliaments and regional assemblies in the EU.

All want time to scrutinise the content and, with four weeks to go, the Brexit timetable is tight.

There are two ways the EU could avoid a “ratification cliff-edge” at the end of the year. The first option is to speed up ratification by limiting voting to the Council and the EU Parliament even if the deal covers areas of member-state law.

Another option available to the EU is to provisionally apply the agreement – this means bringing the deal, or parts of it, into effect before it has been fully ratified.

On the UK side, much like with the withdrawal agreement, Boris Johnson will need MPs’ approval to ratify the deal. Given the prime minister’s Commons majority, this is something that is likely to pass with ease.

Once the deal is ratified, what changes on January 1?

Whether there is a deal or no deal, the way people live and work will be different in 2021.

People planning to move between the UK and EU to live, work, or retire will no longer be automatically allowed to do so.

The UK will apply a points-based immigration system to EU citizens and trips to Europe will need more planning, as people may need to check their passport is valid, as well as their health insurance and driving licence.

The UK will no longer make big annual payments towards the EU’s budget.

Businesses trading with the EU will face a lot more paperwork.

Will there be many day-to-day changes?

Prices are expected to rise on some staple foods because of the extra red tape importers face, with mandatory customs declarations and health controls on both sides of the border.

Some 40% of Britain’s agriculture and food products come from the EU, which has led to concern over higher prices on many staples such as tomatoes, oranges and fruit and vegetables out of season.

For exporters, especially of fish, there may also be problems as there are fears stock will get held up, and perish, in queues in Dover or in Boulogne.