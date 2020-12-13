Brexit: EU-UK negotiations to continue into next week

Talks between the UK Government and the EU over the final exit deal will spill over into next week.

Leaders on both sides had agreed Sunday would be the deadline for negotiations, however in a joint statement it has been decided each will “go the extra mile”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said: “We had a useful phone call this morning. We discussed the major unresolved topics.

“Our negotiating teams have been working day and night over recent days.

“And despite the exhaustion after almost a year of negotiations, despite the fact that deadlines have been missed over and over we think it is responsible at this point to go the extra mile.

We had a useful call with @BorisJohnson this morning. We agreed that talks will continue.https://t.co/rZpN4PmS1i — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 13, 2020

“We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached.”