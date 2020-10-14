BrewDog and Aldi call time on Twitter spat with new beer collaboration

In the best tradition of good ideas coming from anywhere at any time, the north-east brewer and the discount supermarket have capitalised on a social media exchange by joining forces…

It started back in August with a Twitter spat that saw BrewDog hit out at Aldi’s ‘Anti-Establishment IPA’ beer, which looked a little too familiar for the Ellon-based brewer’s liking.

Having spotted what looked to him like ‘Aldi’s take on Punk IPA’, BrewDog co-founder James Watt took to the social media platform to poke fun and make a point.

Inspired by ALDI's take on Punk IPA from yesterday, we are making a new beer. YALDI IPA is coming soon! Maybe our friends @AldiUK will even sell it in their stores? pic.twitter.com/lV5bANS5L3 — James Watt (@BrewDogJames) August 20, 2020

But, with an entrepreneurial eye for opportunity, James ended his Twitter post with a suggestion that maybe Aldi might be interested in a collaboration.

And, when the response came, it seemed they were – but with a different label in mind.

We would have gone with ALD IPA, send us a crate and we’ll talk? https://t.co/seFaTVmRlv — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) August 20, 2020

The plot then thickened when James revealed that the Twitter flurry had not only ended up pushing a door open with Aldi, but it had opened one with supermarket giant Tesco too.

The plot thickens: yesterday we designed this new beer in response to ALDI's take on our flagship Punk IPA. @AldiUK have been in touch today wanting to discuss listing our new IPA. However, @Tesco now want to list ALD IPA in their stores too. pic.twitter.com/ptjZeJwufe — James Watt (@BrewDogJames) August 22, 2020

The humorous spat also led to both Aldi and BrewDog agreeing that for every case sold they would each donate a tree to be planted in the BrewDog Forest in the Highlands.

Now the 4.7% session IPA, based on BrewDog’s Hop Fiction formula, will go on sale as a special promotion from tomorrow (October 15) priced at £1.39 per can.

Graham Nicolson, of Aldi Scotland, said the publicity from the Twitter exchange meant the deal was “a no brainer”.

James Watt, added: “Ald IPA has been one of our favourite collaborations to date, it’s definitely one no one saw coming. From a mock-up on Twitter, to being stocked at Aldi stores across the UK, the response has been incredible. Most importantly, both BrewDog and Aldi have agreed that for every case sold an extra tree will be planted in the BrewDog Forest. A win-win for our customers, and the planet!”

And for a collaboration that began on social media, it was fitting that BrewDog announced production with this Tweet summarising the events of the last couple of months that led to the release in stores…