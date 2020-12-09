Boris Johnson asked ‘why is Scotland being shafted?’ in Brexit talks

Boris Johnson has said “a good deal is there to be done” ahead of crunch Brexit talks with Brussels’ top official on Wednesday.

The prime minister, who is due to meet the EU Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, on Wednesday evening, insisted a deal is still possible despite the looming deadlines.

Mr Johnson, speaking at prime minister’s questions, warned, however, that the EU would have to move on several issues.

He said: “Our friends in the EU are currently insisting that if they pass a new law in the future with which we in this country do not comply or don’t follow suit, then they want the automatic right to punish us and to retaliate.

“Secondly, they are saying that the UK should be the only country in the world not to have sovereign control over its fishing waters.

“I don’t believe that those are terms that any prime minister of this country should accept.”

He again insisted the UK would “prosper mightily” with or without a deal – a claim that has been disputed by economic experts including the Office for Budget Responsibility and the governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey.

Failure to reach agreement would see tariffs imposed on UK exports to the EU, the country’s biggest trading partner, and could also increase bureaucracy.

‘Double dealing’

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford later asked why Scotland is “being shafted” by not having a Brexit arrangement in place similar to Northern Ireland.

He said: “Yesterday, by this government’s own admission, it was confirmed that Northern Ireland is getting the best of both worlds – access to the EU single market and customs union.

“This is great news in Northern Ireland but it leaves Scotland, who also voted to remain, leaving with the hardest of Brexits.

“What is good for Northern Ireland is surely good enough for Scotland. Why is Scotland being shafted by this double dealing? Can the prime minister explain to Scottish businesses why this is fair?”

Mr Johnson responded: “In common with the whole of the rest of the United Kingdom, Scotland will benefit from substantial access, of devolved powers for Scotland and will benefit from the regaining of money, borders and laws.

“As I never tire of telling Mr Blackford, in spite of all his jeering, Scotland will take back control of colossal quantities of fish.”

Mr Blackford responded by asking the prime minister if he expected there to be resignations within his party if Scotland is denied access to the EU single market and customs union.

He said: “The prime minister can spin all he likes, but everyone can now see the total contempt this UK Government holds for Scottish interests. Northern Ireland gets a single market and customs union, we get nothing.

“Ruth Davidson said that such an act would undermine the integrity of the United Kingdom. The former Scottish Tory constitution spokesperson said it would be the end of the union. They, along with the former Scottish Secretary, said if this were to happen, they would all resign.

“So since the prime minister is ready to sell out Scotland’s interests with his Brexit deal, does he expect to receive these resignation letters from Baroness Davidson or her cohorts before or after he travels to Brussels tonight?”

Mr Johnson responded: “I think the only reasonable answer to that question is I think it highly unlikely that those letters will arrive and I think he does gross injustice to Scotland, to the future of Scotland, which will be assured within the single market of the United Kingdom.

“I believe, in spite of the slight negativity I detect from him, I believe Scotland along with the rest of the UK will benefit from a very strong trading relationship with our friends and partners across the channel, whatever the circumstances, whatever the terms we reach tonight.”