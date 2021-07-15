Duncan Milne tried in vain to save his ‘battle buddy’ after he was shot in a firefight near Musa Qala in Helmand.

The brave Black Watch soldier rushed to the aid of pal Sean Binnie after he was killed by a round from an AK47 assault rifle on May 7, 2009.

Duncan, who has now left the Army, can never forget Musa Qala after that day.