Show Links
News / Specials

Black Watch soldier relives day his friend was killed in Afghan firefight

By Stephen Stewart
15/07/2021, 7:00 am
Duncan Milne
Duncan Milne

Duncan Milne tried in vain to save his ‘battle buddy’ after he was shot in a firefight near Musa Qala in Helmand.

The brave Black Watch soldier rushed to the aid of pal Sean Binnie after he was killed by a round from an AK47 assault rifle on May 7, 2009.

Corporal Sean Binnie

Duncan, who has now left the Army, can never forget Musa Qala after that day.

Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.
Subscribe
Tags

More from the Evening Express Specials team

More from the Evening Express