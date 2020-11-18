Show Links
Backlash to Sainsbury’s ad shows race not ‘talked about enough’

"Complaints and insults" posted online in response to a new Sainsbury's Christmas advert featuring a black family shows the country still has far to go in tackling racism, MSPs have been told.
by Adele Merson
18/11/2020, 10:34 am Updated: 18/11/2020, 10:34 am
During a parliamentary evidence session on Scotland’s new Hate Crime Bill, MSPs heard the backlash from the advert highlighted the lack of “significant progress” on tackling racism, compared to the strides made with respect to other protected characteristics.

