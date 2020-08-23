Alex Salmond is ‘poised to launch legal action’ against the BBC over documentary

Former First Minister Alex Salmond could be poised to launch legal action against the BBC over a documentary about his trial.

He is “consulting his lawyers” after being left furious by the programme hosted by Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark, it has been reported.

In March, the former SNP leader was found not guilty of 12 sexual assault charges, while another was found not proven.

Comments contained in a recent BBC documentary about his trial have been criticised as an “outrage” by a source close to Mr Salmond, according to the Scottish Mail on Sunday, which also said that 37 complaints had been passed to the broadcaster via the regulator, Ofcom.

“He is consulting his lawyers with a view to possible legal action,” the source told the newspaper.

Mr Salmond is also set to make a formal complaint to the BBC about the programme.

But a source said: “Why would he have any faith in the complaints process of an organisation which has shown such bad faith, not to mention such sloppy, biased journalism purporting to be impartial when it clearly isn’t?”

The BBC defended the documentary, with a spokesman saying: “The programme is an accurate and fair reflection of events and we stand by it.

“This is a current affairs programme examining a major story about the former first minister of Scotland.

“Alex Salmond was approached by the programme and did not respond to requests. Substantial figures including Jim Sillars and Kenny MacAskill were featured in the programme.

“The outcome of the trial was fairly reflected in the programme and would have been known to everyone watching.”