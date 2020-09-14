Aberdeenshire cycling: Potholed roads get the thumbs down

Here, we examine the results for Aberdeenshire – a sprawling rural area peppered with a number of sizeable towns and off-road trails catering to a variety of cyclists.

In June, Aberdeenshire Council rolled out measures such as extended pavements and one-way traffic systems in the towns of Banchory, Ellon, Fraserburgh, Inverurie, Peterhead, Stonehaven and Turriff to both promote social distancing and encourage active travel.

The local authority is currently assessing how and when it may reduce or remove some of the changes altogether, depending on local Covid-19 infection rates. However, it has encountered some resistance to the changes among local residents and businesses.

Aberdeenshire cyclists are most likely to own an average of two bikes, with dedicated road and mountain bikes the most popular choices. Shire residents are also the most likely to own “cyclocross” bicycles, designed to travel off-road as fast as possible.

As for why they cycle, cyclists from this area are most likely to do so for the health benefits, with less than 8% citing it as a convenient way to get around. Aberdeenshire is also the home of the hobby cyclist across north Scotland, with more people here saying they take part in cycling events than across the rest of the areas surveyed.

Cyclists from across the area are least likely to be concerned about dog walkers and pedestrians when out on their travels and are among the strongest proponents for mandated helmet-wearing and insurance for pedal-pushers.

By and large, locals here feel cycling infrastructure and the funding for it is poor and 91% say they have experienced “close pass” incidents, with 16% of those experiencing them every time they go out on their bike.

Poor roads are a common frustration, with dozens saying potholes are a concern – as is the conduct of other road users.

Lucy Ritchie said: “Road surfaces are pretty bad in places. Traffic is dangerous and there is zero cycling infrastructure. I have suffered verbal abuse and people using their cars as weapons.”

Chris Bugg said: “Cycling investment is far outstripped by spending on other road users and yet most journeys that people take are only a few miles – perfect for a bike.”

Fiona Cruickshank summed up: “A direct route, properly separated from traffic, would be amazing and, I believe, well used.”

Mum-of-two Angie Fraser is able to take her kids out and about with her thanks to her three-wheeled cargo bike.

What is a struggle, however, is finding direct routes to where she wants to go. She can access Peterhead using a combination of bike trails and quiet roads, but getting to Ellon via the main roads is out of the question.

She said: “When I’m taking the kids to school and people are all driving there with engines running around young children with developing lungs, you know that isn’t right.”

Aberdeenshire councillor Peter Argyle, chairman of the local authority’s infrastructure services committee, says the council would like to build more cycle lanes but doesn’t have the money to do so.