Aberdeen bar to bring snowy Apres Ski theme to outdoor venue with snow machine

The large beer tent will be transformed, turning it into a scene from the Alps with fresh “snow” from a machine falling inside.

One of Aberdeen’s biggest outdoor food and drink marquees will be transformed into a winter wonderland next week as it launches its new ski chalet theme.

The Draft Project by Soul on Langstane Place has revealed its new interior plans and line up of food and drinks ahead of the revamp which will take place early next week.

Currently celebrating the end of Oktoberfest and Halloween this weekend, the venue will boast a snow machine which will spout faux white stuff throughout the premises.

The 180-seater venue which boasts 30 tables is open seven days a week and is located at the rear of where the former Bruce Millers store was located.

Reinventing its drinks menu, the new offering will include boozy hot chocolate, draught cocktails including Aperol Spritz, draught beers, mulled wine, mulled cider, a hot rum cocktail and a hot gin cocktail, too.

On the food menu customers can enjoy cheese fondue, chicken schnitzel, alpine macaroni, loaded fries and more.

Staff will boast retro 80s ski outfits as their uniform and there will also be a photo booth.

The venue is one of Aberdeen hospitality group PB Devco’s establishments. The group also boasts Soul Bar, The College, Vovem Meat & Liquor, 21 Crimes, The Queen Vic, The Howff and So… Aberdeen.

Paul Clarkson, operations director of PB Devco, said: “We’re updating the look and feel of the venue to make it this cool, funky winter chalet/lodge with that Apres Ski vibe.

“Expect wooden logs, pine trees, a fire pit, holiday postcard picture opportunities, cosy knits and more.

“We will be launching on Monday if we can get it all sorted out in time, but it will really just depend what the weekend looks like as that might put us back a day or two. The snow machine will be on in bursts every 15 minutes at the entrance way.”

The new theme will be a permanent fixture for the rest of 2020.

The venue is dog-friendly, only provides table service and is a cashless bar.