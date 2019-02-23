Soap star in spotlight at Aberdeen Women’s Day event

An Aberdeen soap star is set to take part in a conference in the city to mark International Women’s Day.

Annie Wallace, who is known for her role as Sally St Claire in Hollyoaks, will be among the speakers at the event, due to take place at Aberdeen University.

It is the sixth time the university is hosting the celebration.

This year’s theme will focus on driving gender balance across the world.

Annie is the first transgender person to play a male-to-female transgender character in British soap history.

She has also featured on Channel 4 series Shameless in 2011 as well as performing multiple times at the fringe in Edinburgh.

Also speaking at the conference is Miranda Krestovnikoff, a biologist and resident wildlife expert on BBC1’s The One Show.

Miranda is also is a presenter who specialises in natural history and archaeological programmes.

Aimee Work, chairperson of the Active Girls Committee, established to encourage and increase participation of girls and young women into sport in Aberdeen is also a speaker at the event.

Kate Bryan, an art historian, curator and arts broadcaster will also feature.

She is best known for the Sky Arts series Galleries on Demand which she wrote and presented.

Caroline Inglis, university secretary, who will open the conference, said: “I am delighted to welcome our conference speakers and delegates to this celebratory event.

“Our excellent speakers have achieved outstanding success in their respective fields and will undoubtedly inspire the next generation to balance our world for the better.”

The conference, which takes place on Friday March 8, will run from 8.45am to 1.15pm at King’s College conference centre at Aberdeen University.

Those who wish to attend should book a ticket on the university’s website.

International Women’s Day has been around since the early 1900s.

It was started as a way for women to campaign for equality and women’s rights.

In current times the day sees thousands of events take place throughout the world to recognise and celebrate the progress that has been made.

All the proceeds from the event will be donated to Aimee and her Aberdeen-based group the Active Girls Committee.