SNP MP apologises for breaching Covid-19 restrictions

SNP MP Margaret Ferrier has said she is “very sorry” for travelling to and from London to attend parliament after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms and later testing positive for the virus.

In a statement, Margaret Ferrier, the SNP MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, said: “I apologise unreservedly for breaching Covid-19 restrictions by travelling this week when I shouldn’t have.

“There is no excuse for my actions.

“On Saturday afternoon, after experiencing mild symptoms, I requested a Covid-19 test which I took that day. Feeling much better, I then travelled to London by train on Monday to attend parliament as planned.

“This was wrong, and I am very sorry for my mistake.

“On Monday evening I received a positive test result for Covid-19. I travelled home by train on Tuesday morning without seeking advice. This was also wrong and I am sorry. I have been self-isolating at home ever since.

“I have used Test and Protect and I have notified the House of Commons authorities who have spoken with Public Health England. I have also notified the police of my actions.

“Despite feeling well, I should have self-isolated while waiting for my test result, and I deeply regret my actions.

“I take full responsibility and I would urge everyone not to make the same mistakes that I have, and do all they can to help limit the spread of Covid-19.”

Ms Ferrier has tonight been suspended by the SNP.

Westminster leader of the party Ian Blackford said: “ I have spoken with Margaret Ferrier this evening who fully accepts that what she did was wrong.

“Margaret will be referring herself to the parliamentary standards commissioner as well as the police.

“I am tonight suspending the whip from Margaret.”