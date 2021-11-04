Amazing pictures show spectacular Northern Lights illuminate skies across north and north-east

Skies across the north and north-east were illuminated last night as the Northern Lights managed to shine through the clouds.

On the evening of November 3, the Aurora Borealis could be seen from spots across the north and north-east despite it being a particularly overcast and cloudy night.

According to the Met Office, there was a higher chance of it being seen because of a coronal mass ejection from the sun that occurred on November 2.

What are the Northern Lights and where can they be seen in Scotland?

People across the Aberdeenshire, Moray, and the Highlands and Islands had their eyes on the skies to catch a glimpse of the natural phenomenon.

Here are some of the best photos capturing the natural light display

It was a bit cloudy tonight, but there was good aurora display again near Dornoch, Sutherland, UK. #auroraborealis #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/QIbMLbJrzq — Adrian Allan (@DrAllan12) November 3, 2021

******************OMG*********************** if you go out to take a tiny glimpse of the troubled sea and then the… Posted by Monika Focht on Wednesday, 3 November 2021

