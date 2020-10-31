Sir Sean Connery: Scots pay tribute to James Bond star

Scottish stars and politicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to Hollywood legend Sir Sean Connery.

The Scottish star, who was the first to bring the role of international spy James Bond to the big screen, has died at the age of 90.

Among those paying tribute to him was First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

She said: “I was heartbroken to learn this morning of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons.

“Sean was born into a working class Edinburgh family and through talent and sheer hard work, became an international film icon and one of the world’s most accomplished actors.

“Sean will be remembered best as James Bond – the classic 007 – but his roles were many & varied. He was a global legend but, first and foremost, a patriotic and proud Scot – his towering presence at the opening of @ScotParl in 1999 showed his love for the country of his birth.”

Alex Salmond, former first minister, described Mr Connery as “the world’s greatest Scot, the last of the real Hollywood stars, the definitive Bond.”

STATEMENT ON SIR SEAN CONNERY FROM ALEX SALMOND “The world’s greatest Scot, the last of the real Hollywood stars, the definitive Bond” #SeanConnery #ScotlandForever pic.twitter.com/s9ZtCRJyz5 — Alex Salmond (@AlexSalmond) October 31, 2020

Peterhead film director Jon S. Baird tweeted: “Very sad news about the one true James Bond” while actor Robert Carlyle said: “RIP Sir Sean Connery.. a trailblazer, a true legend and a gentleman.”

One of my proudest moments.. with the great man in 2008. pic.twitter.com/4jk51ElueL — Robert Carlyle (@robertcarlyle_) October 31, 2020

Author Ian Rankin tweeted saying he got to know the Bond legend for a short time a number of years ago.

He added: “A natural. You couldn’t take your eyes off him onscreen. RIP.”