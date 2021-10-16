Sir David Amess: Police Scotland working with politicians to ensure safety after MP stabbed

Police Scotland say the force is working with elected representatives to ensure their safety after Sir David Amess MP was stabbed on Friday.

The incident has prompted fresh concerns for the safety of politicians after Sir David became the second MP to be killed in six years.

Police Scotland said that whilst there was no specific threat in Scotland officers were working with politicians to ensure their safety.

The Scottish Parliament’s presiding officer also wrote to MSPs saying officers would be in touch to discuss any concerns.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said: “Our sincere condolences go out to the family, friends and community of Sir David Amess MP.

“While there is no specific threat to Scotland, we are working closely with UK policing colleagues to ensure all MSPs and MPs are aware of relevant personal safety advice.

“We have well established relationships with elected representatives and will discuss individual security arrangements further with them.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel has ordered a review of MP’s security following the 69-year-olds death as he met with constituents in Southend.

Speaking on Friday, Ms Patel said: “All measures are being put in place for the security of MPs so that they can carry on with their duties as elected democratic members.”.

She added: “We live in an open society, a democracy. We cannot be cowed by any individual to stop us from functioning to serve our elected democracy.”

Counter terror police have declared the incident as terrorism, with the early investigation suggesting “a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism” according to reports.

A 25-year-old man arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder is in custody.