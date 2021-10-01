Sir Alex Ferguson’s touching tribute to Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade Captain Albert Smith

Sir Alex Ferguson paid tribute to ‘outstanding’ Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade captain Albert Smith, who died this week aged 75.

Describing the former Aberdeen Battalion President as a distinguished officer, Sir Alex said he was privileged to know Albert – a man who inspired many.

And it was a sentiment widely shared.

As condolences pour in for the tartan trews-wearing Church of Scotland elder, we look at the life of the long-serving captain who will be laid to rest in his BB uniform.

A loss to Aberdeen Boys Brigade

If ‘sure and steadfast’ is the motto to which Boys’ Brigade members aspire, then Aberdeen and District Battalion captain Albert Smith more than met this challenge.

For the former school janitor and granite polisher gave more than four decades of service to his BB company and counted every single second of it a privilege.

Man behind the uniform

Albert Smith took great pride in wearing his regulation BB shirt and tie.

Though hats are no longer compulsory he was always meticulous in how he presented himself, knowing he was representing the organisation to which he had give a lifetime of service.

But for the father-of-two and husband to the late Kathleen, it was who the uniform represented, not just what, that drove Albert.

Jenny Sclater, Battalion Secretary for Aberdeen and District, where Albert was past president, explained.

“He just loved seeing the difference the Boys’ Brigade can make to young people. The confidence it gave them, and the sense of pride.

“This wasn’t a case of doing just what was required. Albert went over and above in every way he could. Nothing made him more proud than seeing the boys receive their awards.”

Sir Alex Ferguson

And there was one such awards ceremony that Albert especially enjoyed.

In 2016 Sir Alex Ferguson was invited to present the boys with their Queen’s Awards.

The highest prize awarded in the Boys’ Brigade, he was a worthy guest.

Especially since he is Honorary Aberdeen and District Vice President, being a supporter of the BBs himself.

Jenny said: “Albert had been a bit nervous in the run up to the event.

“It’s a big day anyway never mind that Sir Alex would be there.

“But he needn’t have worried. Within minutes the pair were trading stories and laughing like old friends.”

Privileged to have met Albert

Sir Alex said: “I was very sad to hear of the passing of Albert.

“I remember very well when I was invited to present the Queen’s and President’s Badges in 2016 and I was very impressed with the number of young lads who had achieved this high accolade.

“This was all down to outstanding people like Albert and the other officers who inspire and encourage the lads to do better.

“Albert was a very respected and distinguished officer who touched and enhanced many lives and it was a privilege to have met him.

“I would like to pass my sincere condolences to his family and colleagues.”

Remembering those lost

Albert had been a BB officer for 42 years and was captain of Dyce, 53rd Aberdeen Company.

He was also a past Battalion President.

As well as chairing trustee meetings he was the Battalion representative on the North Scottish Area Executive in recent years.

But one honour that he made sure happened each year, was paying tribute to those who lost their lives.

As a granite polisher Albert contributed to the Hazlehead memorial for Piper Alpha.

The small Celtic cross seen on the granite structure was done by the hands of Albert.

And making sure the Boys’ Brigade laid a wreath on Remembrance Day was of the utmost importance to him.

“Even when he couldn’t be there he organised for the wreath to be laid.”

Boys Brigade camps

Albert’s foremost concern was always for the young people in his company – making sure they were given the best opportunities possible.

This meant organising events such as Anchor Fun Days and company competitions.

But Albert’s real favourite times were on company camps.

“This was especially true when the camps were abroad.

“It wasn’t just about the fun – although a lot of fun was always had.

“It was about opening up a world of new experiences for the boys from his company in Aberdeen.”

Braemar Gathering

Having the same surname as Boys’ Brigade founder, Sir William Alexander Smith, was something Albert delighted in.

So much so that when the Battalion served as stewards annually at the Braemar Gathering he would always be seen in his Smith tartan trews.

Described as an inspiration to those who knew him Albert was also a school janitor.

A job he loved, he was popular both with the primary pupils of Abbotswell and the senior school students of Dyce Academy.

Tributes

Survived by son Scott and daughter Lynn, Albert also also leaves a legacy of lives impacted by his kindess, dedication and faith.

An elder in Dyce Parish Church, and past Dyce Community Council member, Albert – who had a love of all things militaria – will be wearing his brigade uniform and will have the Battalion colours laid on his coffin.

Alan Hunter is Leader Development Manager for Boys’ Brigade in UK.

He said: “This is such sad news.

“Many people’s lives will be all the richer for having known and worked with Albert. Rest well my friend.”

His funeral will take place on Wednesday, October 6, at 2.45pm at Aberdeen Crematorium, West Chapel.

You can read the family’s announcement here.