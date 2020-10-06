Rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies following battle with cancer

Revered rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65 following a battle with cancer, his son has said.
In a statement shared on Twitter, Van Halen’s son Wolfgang said his father died on Tuesday.
He said: “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning.
“He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.
“My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.”
He added: “I love you so much, Pop.”
The Twitter account of rock group Pantera has tweeted that rock band Van Halen was a “tremendous influence” on their music after guitar legend Eddie’s death.
“RIP Eddie Van Halen. Van Halen were a tremendous influence on both Vinnie & Dime & Pantera. Hopefully they are all rocking out together now!” the band’s account posted.
Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler described Van Halen as “a true gent and true genius”.
“Just when I thought 2020 couldn’t get any worse, I hear Eddie Van Halen has passed,” he tweeted.
“So shocking – One of the nicest, down to Earth men I have ever met and toured with. A true gent and true genius. RIP. So sad. Thoughts go out to his brother Alex, and his family.”
