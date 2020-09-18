Shetland school pupil tests positive for coronavirus

A pupil at a Shetland primary school has tested positive for Covid-19, the council has confirmed.

All parents of pupils at the Whiteness Primary School, which is located 10 miles from Lerwick, have been informed, and the affected class group has been sent home.

The school is undergoing a deep clean, in line with the local authority’s plan for coronavirus cases.

The public health team at NHS Shetland, with the support of the council’s children’s services team, is working to identify possible contacts.

Helen Budge, director of children’s services, said: “We have planned extensively around the possibility of such an incident, and all our schools have measures in place to limit the potential spread of virus.

“The Whiteness School is currently being cleaned in line with those plans, and we are doing all we can to support the work of the public health team.

“Our primary concern is always the wellbeing of our pupils, our staff and the wider community, and we will obviously continue to monitor the situation to decide whether any further measures are required.”

Statistics released by the Scottish Government today showed 57 cases of coronavirus have been identified by NHS Shetland since the beginning of the pandemic.