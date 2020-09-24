Security firm seeks burglar to fill £40,000 a year post

It is not the usual requirement on a job application form, however, one Scottish security firm is actively seeking a convicted burglar – and will reward the successful candidate with a £40,000 a year pay packet.

Edinburgh based Boundary Technologies is advertising the new product testing role to ensure the firm’s alarm systems are “criminal proof”.

The firm claims the role will “create something positive out of their misdeeds” for the successful candidate.

Requirements for the two-day per month role include past convictions for domestic house-breaking and extensive knowledge of breaking into homes, as well as displaying enthusiasm and a strong work ethic.

The role has become available following a collaboration between the business and Unlock, a charity that works to help rehabilitate those with past convictions.

Robin Knox, co-founder and chief executive of Boundary Technologies, has said the firm wants to help the successful applicant get back on their feet.

He told the Herald: “Our system is designed to outsmart a burglar all by itself, so we thought who better to test the product than a reformed burglar, who has turned their life around and can offer us unmatched advice and expert knowledge when it comes to the tricks and tactics used by criminals when attempting to break-in and steal from a property.

“As well as helping to improve our product, we are also passionate about giving a helping hand for someone looking to get back on their feet, particularly in the current climate, where work is harder to come by.”

The job advert states: “As our unique home security system is designed to outsmart criminals and stop burglars in their tracks, it makes sense for us to collaborate with someone who has the unparalleled experience and understanding of security that we’re looking for.

“By making a burglary conviction a pre-requisite for the job, we can make sure we pick someone with the experience we need and the work ethic to put that to good use.

“What’s more, we also hope to be able to help our hired reformed offender get back on their feet, find some paid work in the current unstable job market, and generate some experience to add to their CVs for future career opportunities.”

Boundary Technologies has agreed to make a donation to Unlock as part of the tie-in.

Christopher Stacey, co-director of the charity, said: “People with criminal records are often assumed to be untrustworthy – yet here’s a job where the ability to spot the flaws in a system are essential.

“Whether it’s advising on burglar alarms or providing customer service, excluding people because of their past convictions means missing out on skilled candidates and we encourage businesses of all shapes and sizes to look beyond someone’s past and look at the potential they can bring to the organisation.”