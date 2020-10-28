Searches in Glenlyon for man reported missing after departing for run

Searches are being undertaken in the Glenlyon area for a missing runner.

Chris Smith, 43, set off to go for a run around 3pm but the alarm was raised when he did not return by 5pm.

Search teams have been deployed today, including a helicopter, as efforts are made to locate Mr Smith.

His family have issued an appeal on social media in a bid to trace the father of two, with a statement reading: “If you’re in the Glen Lyon/Loch Tay area today, please keep a lookout for Chris Smith.

“Chris is an experienced fell runner and dad to two boys who are missing him so much.

“He went out to run Meall nan Aighean, Cam Mairg, Meall Garbh and Carn Gorm yesterday (Tuesday, October 27) at 3pm, leaving from Inverar, and should have been back around 5pm.

“He may have become disorientated and ended up further afield.

“Please phone in any sightings to 999 quoting 2775/October 27.”

A police spokesman said: “Officers in Perthshire and mountain rescue teams are carrying out searches in the Glenlyon area following a report of a missing 43-year-old man.

“Chris Smith was last seen at around 3pm on Tuesday, 27 October.

“Emergency services are being assisted in the searches by the Coastguard helicopter.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101