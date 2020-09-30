Scottish universities announce care code to support students

A care package to support student wellbeing has been agreed by Scotland’s 19 universities and higher education institutions.

The package, named the Consistent Core of Care for students, has been agreed today to assist students across Scotland and ensure they are aware of the minimum level of support they can receive from universities.

Many of the participating establishments have already agreed to exceed the minimum expectation.

The Consistent Core of Care for students seeks to provide reassurances to students and their families if they have to self-isolate or quarantine in university-owned accommodation.

Regular check-in calls, assistance with food supplies and basic provisions, and the provision of cleaning equipment and laundry support will all be provided to students.

Professor Gerry McCormac, convener of Universities Scotland, said: “Student wellbeing is always the number one priority of universities but this has never been more important than now, as we all experience a new spike in this pandemic.

“We have a duty of care to our students to look after them both physically and mentally and we take that very seriously.

“We hope that this provides greater clarity to students and their loved ones that there is a consistent core to the care and support you can expect if you need to isolate in student accommodation, or if you’re adjusting to a very different student experience. We hope this will provide reassurance and empower students anywhere in Scotland, wherever they are from, to seek the help they need from their institution.

“Front line staff in our universities and in the halls of residence have risen magnificently to the challenge of supporting students in these difficult circumstances. They are key workers in the fight against this virus. University leaders will continue to work closely with staff and student representatives to ensure that these commitments are delivered.”

Participating establishments include:

University of Aberdeen

Abertay University

University of Dundee

University of Edinburgh

Edinburgh Napier University

University of Glasgow

Glasgow Caledonian University

Glasgow School of Art

Heriot-Watt University

University of the Highlands and Islands

Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh

Robert Gordon University

Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

Scotland’s Rural College

University of St Andrews

University of Stirling

University of Strathclyde, Glasgow

University of the West of Scotland

The Open University in Scotland does not have a campus and their 18,000 plus students are distance learners. During the pandemic, the university has strengthened communications, wellbeing and financial support for students.

The agreed code

Every institution is checking-in, very regularly, on all individual students/student households for those living in university-owned accommodation, where they have told the institution that they are self-isolating. In some cases, this service has been offered but other arrangements have been put in place, at the request of students. Every institution is assisting with or providing support to ensure the provision of food supplies and other basic provisions to students who are in need of this whilst quarantining or isolating in university-owned accommodation. Every institution is providing cleaning equipment and ensuring that students having to isolate or quarantine in university-owned accommodation have laundry support. In some cases, washing materials are provided, in others a supply of fresh bedding and towels is available, or a laundry service. In some cases, institutions are working as fast as possible to make this service available.

Further support available to students living in university-owned accommodation:

All students living in university-owned accommodation have, or will have, internet access to ensure they can access learning and support online and connect with family, friends and their student peers.

Support available to all students who are adjusting to a different model of study and wider student experience this semester: