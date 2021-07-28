Scottish Highland Games Association given royal seal of approval

The governing body for Highland games has been given the royal stamp of approval by the Queen.

The Scottish Highland Games Association has been renamed The Royal Scottish Highland Games Association (RSHGA).

Chairman Iain Watt said the association was “absolutely delighted” with the change, which he felt “recognises a thousand years of tradition”.

He said: “While much of the origins are lost in the mists of time, it’s often said that the Scottish King Malcolm started things in the eleventh century with competitions to find the swiftest runners, strongest throwers and best pipers.

“Highland games have enjoyed strong royal connections ever since, including annual visits to the Braemar Gathering and the patron of the RSHGA is HRH The Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay, who gave a video message of support for games last month.”

Thousands of people take to the various Highland Games held around the north-east each year, enjoying performances from some of the best heavyweights, dancer and pipers across the country.

Only two Highland Games events are due to be held this year, with the vast majority facing cancellations in light of Covid-19.

One is a “special” event, due to be held at Braemar in August, with 850 tickets available to the public.

The one-off event will be held at the Princes Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on Saturday, August 14 between 11am and 3pm.

The event is being described as a “glimmer of hope” by the Grampian Games Association, who hope that all games will be able to return in due course.

The only other Highland Games planned for this year is the Argyllshire Gathering Oban Games on Thursday, August 26.