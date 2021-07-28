Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News

Scottish Highland Games Association given royal seal of approval

By Kirstin Tait
28/07/2021, 6:54 pm
The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla and Princess Anne attending the annual Braemar Highland Games in 2012
The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla and Princess Anne attending the annual Braemar Highland Games in 2012

The governing body for Highland games has been given the royal stamp of approval by the Queen.

The Scottish Highland Games Association has been renamed The Royal Scottish Highland Games Association (RSHGA).

Chairman Iain Watt said the association was “absolutely delighted” with the change, which he felt “recognises a thousand years of tradition”.

He said: “While much of the origins are lost in the mists of time, it’s often said that the Scottish King Malcolm started things in the eleventh century with competitions to find the swiftest runners, strongest throwers and best pipers.

“Highland games have enjoyed strong royal connections ever since, including annual visits to the Braemar Gathering and the patron of the RSHGA is HRH The Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay, who gave a video message of support for games last month.”

Thousands of people take to the various Highland Games held around the north-east each year, enjoying performances from some of the best heavyweights, dancer and pipers across the country.

Saturday 3rd September 2016, Braemar, Scotland. Photo by Ross Johnston
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles watch competitors at the Braemar Gathering on September 3, 2016 in Braemar, Scotland. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell
Mey Games - The Duke of Rothesay as he attends the Mey Highland Games at John O'Groats in Caithness
Alex "The Tank" Armor who was one of the American athletes taking part in the Mey Highland Adaptive and Cultural Games. Photo by Peter Jolly
Dufftown Highland Games 2019. Chieftain Alex Grant marches with his three daughters with Dufftown pipe band. Pictures by Jason Hedges.
Aboyne Highland Games 2018. Picture by Heather Fowlie.
The 150th Aboyne Highland Games. Pictured - Cornhill Tug-O-War team competing at the games. Picture by Kami Thomson
The 150th Aboyne Highland Games Pictured - Highland dancers wait for the dompetition to start. Picture by Kami Thomson
The 2018 Aberdeen highland Games, Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine
The 150th Aboyne Highland Games. The massed pipe band makes its way around the arena. Picture by Kami Thomson
1988 - The runners in the hill race set off at Monaltrie Park during Ballater Highland Games
1980 - Chieftain of the Stonehaven Highland Games, the Earl of Kintore, presents the trophy to the heavy champion, George Donaldson, of Forfar
1993 - Young Highland dancers Julie Meston, left, Stonehaven, and Louisa Smith, Catterline, both 13, enjoy the sunshine before taking part in Aberdeen Highland Games
1998 - A long jump competitor lands in the sand at the 1998 Stonehaven Highland Games
1996 - Having fun on one of the rides at the Stonehaven Games are Fergus Robertson, 5, and his sister Grace, 2
1992 - Competitors in one of the races at Ballater Highland Games in August 1992
1997 - Five-year-old Samantha Leslie, of Westhill, runs to the platform in time for her dance
1972 - Elizabeth Davidson, right, dancing with Anneliese Stellmach, at Ballater Games
1990 - Ballater Highland Games hill race winner Steve Carr, centre, from Kendal, pictured with runner-up Clive Bell, left, Forfar, and third placed Iain Archibald, Edinburgh
1982 - Helping hand during the Ballater Games tug o’ war from games committee secretary Rupert MacNamee, left, for the Air Call Communications team from Tullos, Aberdeen, headed by secretary Valerie Boyko
Mass Pipe Bands at the Aboyne Highland Games, 2019 Picture by Colin Rennie
Aberdeen Highland Games at Hazlehead Park. By Kath Flannery.
Aberdeen Highland Games at Hazlehead Park. Portlethen Pipe Band in 2019. Picture by Kath Flannery
The Braemar Highland Games in 2014. Picture by Kami Thomson.
The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla and Princess Anne attending the annual Braemar Highland Games in 2012
Braemar Royal Highland Gathering 2011. Prime Minister David Cameron and wife Samantha, Prince Philip and the Queen during the games. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
The Queen and Prince Philip speaking to their guests at the Braemar Highland Games 2009. Picture by Raymond Besant.
Braemar Royal Highland Gathering 2008. Pictured - The Queen with Prince Philip and Prince Charles watch the events at the games. - Picture by Kami Thomson
The Queen and Prince Philip arrive at the Braemar Highland Games
Pipers perform at the Gordon Castle Highland Games in 2018.
The Elgin tug of war team competing at the Aberdeen Highland Games in 2019.
The pillow fight is one of the highlights of the Tomintoul Highland Games.
Cornhill Highland Games.
Cornhill Highland Games.
Cornhill Highland Games.
The massed pipe band march around the arean at the Braemar Highland Games. Picture taken 7 September 1961.
Eva Gabor brought Hollywood glamour to Ballater Highland Games as a guest celebrity in 1978.
1988: Crowds flocked to sun soaked Ballater yesterday for the 115th annual Highland Games. Only one brief shower marred the otherwise perfect afternoon at Montaltrie Park - the site of the event for the last 99 years.

Only two Highland Games events are due to be held this year, with the vast majority facing cancellations in light of Covid-19.

One is a “special” event, due to be held at Braemar in August, with 850 tickets available to the public.

The one-off event will be held at the Princes Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on Saturday, August 14 between 11am and 3pm.

The event is being described as a “glimmer of hope” by the Grampian Games Association, who hope that all games will be able to return in due course.

The only other Highland Games planned for this year is the Argyllshire Gathering Oban Games on Thursday, August 26.