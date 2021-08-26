Scottish Government ‘considering circuit-breaker lockdown’ to curb record Covid cases

A “circuit-breaker” lockdown for Scotland is among a number of options being considered by the government to stem rocketing Covid case numbers, according to reports.

Scotland recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus cases yesterday since the start of the pandemic, with more than 5,000 reported within 24 hours for the first time.

Official figures also show hospitalisations starting to increase, reversing a steady decline that began in the middle of last month.

The Times has reported that a temporary Scotland “circuit-breaker” lockdown, new social distancing rules and vaccine passports are among the options to be offered to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The newspaper referenced sources who said a stage-based gradual reintroduction of restrictions that were scrapped over the summer would be among the first options to be considered.

What is the current Covid situation in Scotland?

The sharp rise in the number of Covid cases recorded per day over the last week is alarming, but other indicators suggest a link between infection and serious illness has been weakened.

Unlike previous waves of the virus, the spike in cases has not been accompanied by a significant spike in hospitalisations and deaths.

That effect has largely been credited to the success of the vaccination programme, with around 80% of over-18s in the country having now received their second dose.

However, more than a third of the total Scottish population are not double-dosed, and the number of people in hospital in Covid has risen from 312 on August 20 to 391 yesterday.

What are the experts saying?

Commenting on yesterday’s record-breaking case count, Scottish Government advisor and chairman of Global Public Health at Edinburgh University Devi Sridhar said the country should start to move away from the focus on cases as an indication of the pandemic’s severity.

She tweeted: “I personally think, given vaccines, we need to move away from number of cases to disease severity (how ill are people who get Covid, how many end up in hospital, have they been fully vaccinated, how many experience ‘Long Covid’ and how long do symptoms last).”

High # of cases & rising. Expected w/delta given few brakes in system (most restrictions lifted) & more mixing w/nightlife & schools. Complex b/c high uptake of vaccine (which largely stops severe illness but not cases/infection) & large # unvaccinated (children & young people). https://t.co/PXHANqt845 — Prof. Devi Sridhar (@devisridhar) August 25, 2021

NHS Highland has reported a particularly significant rise in cases, with almost 10% of their total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic being recorded in a single week.

Dr Jenny Wares, a consultant in public health medicine at the health board, said: “There is no single situation driving the numbers up and we are experiencing sustained community transmission.

“Covid-19 is spreading very rapidly and the impact on families, local schools and businesses remains significant.

“Whilst Covid-19 is circulating at such high levels, we would advise you try to minimise your contact with others as much as possible to limit further spread within our communities.”