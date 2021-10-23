This is how much of COP26’s menu will be sourced from Scotland – with focus on sustainability

Local produce will be at the heart of the forthcoming climate summit in Glasgow to promote sustainability.

The UK government has confirmed that 80% of the food, which will be served to delegates at the COP26 conference next month, will be sourced from Scotland.

To set an example for other large-scale international events, organisers have created a sustainable menu to reduce emissions and promote environment-friendly food production.

Ingredients will be replicated across the conference’s menus to ensure produce can be repurposed for other meals and avoid food waste.

Drinks will also be served in reusable cups. It has been estimated that this approach will save up to 250,000 single-use cups.

COP26 president-designate Alok Sharma said: “There will be a tremendous amount of work to be done at Cop26, with many hours of negotiations and long days, so the choice of food that we serve our visiting delegations, staff and all our volunteers, is very important.

“It is exciting to see such innovation in the menus that will be on offer and to understand the thought and effort that has gone into making dishes both healthy, sustainable and suitable for different diets and requirements.

“We very much look forward to giving our international visitors a flavour of the wide-ranging cuisine the UK has to offer.”

A Scottish flavour to international dishes

To highlight the national diversity at COP26, the menu has been created to combine Scottish produce with international dishes – such as the Scotch beef ramen and the winter squash lasagne.

Kevin Watson, Sec Food business director added: “We have worked hard to create low carbon menus that are accessible to all.

“We hope our sustainable food strategy will shape menus of the future as we all work to protect our planet.

“As well as providing great tasting and nutritious food, our menus are focused on local and seasonal sourcing, with a plant-forward approach.

“We have been delighted to showcase and work with so many local Scottish suppliers and our teams are looking forward to supporting the event.”