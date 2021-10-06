Scots urged to get creative to for online climate change exhibition

People across Scotland are being urged to get creative to highlight the impact of climate change in Scotland.
Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has launched a competition called Visions of Climate Heritage ahead of the COP26 summit next month.
Scots are being asked to share their best images and artwork for an online exhibition as part of the contest, which is running in partnership with Heritage Trust Network and the Scottish Council on Archives.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.